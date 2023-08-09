Home

Sports

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Likely to RETURN

live

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Likely to RETURN

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB to announce Pakistan squad for Asia Cup today.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce their squad today. New chief selector Inzamam ul Haq is going to make the announcement at 12:15 PM IST in Lahore. While all the spotlight would be at the event in Lahore today, it would be interesting to see when will India announce their side for the continental competition. Reports suggest the announcement will happen soon.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES