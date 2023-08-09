Top Recommended Stories

Updated: August 9, 2023 3:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce their squad today. New chief selector Inzamam ul Haq is going to make the announcement at 12:15 PM IST in Lahore. While all the spotlight would be at the event in Lahore today, it would be interesting to see when will India announce their side for the continental competition. Reports suggest the announcement will happen soon.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad announcement has been delayed, press conference will now take place in the evening. The time will be confirmed later. Two of three players are in contention, will be finalised shortly.

  • 2:32 PM IST

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: India will play Pakistan twice in the group stages and then if the teams manage to make the final – they meet for a third time. The arch-rivals will also face-off during the ODI World Cup.

  • 2:29 PM IST
    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: “Babar doesn’t remove his pads. You will always see him with pads on. At the nets, he always has his pads on. He bats longer and longer. He is digging in hard. He is always batting,” Niroshan Dickwella said.
  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: According to Reports, Shikhar Dhawan is joining the commentary panel of Star Sports for the upcoming Asia Cup.

  • 2:27 PM IST

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: A call on KL Rahul’s availability for Asia Cup 2023 will be taken once he participates in a practice match on Sunday or Monday.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: It is surprising that the squad has not been announced. The event was scheduled to take place in Lahore as per multiple reports.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: In the upcoming Asia Cup, four matches would be played in Pakistan, while the remaining games would be played in Sri Lanka.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: All eyes on Inzamam today. It will be first public appearance as chief selector of Pakistan. Interesting to see the team he picks.

