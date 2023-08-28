Asia Cup 2023: More Misery For Sri Lanka As Dilshan Madushanka Joins Injured Bowler’s List

Home

Sri Lanka are yet to announce their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. All the other teams have announced their squads.

Colombo: Sri Lanka were dealt with a major blow ahead of Asia Cup 2023 as pacer Dilshan Madushanka suffered a torn oblique muscle during a practice game on Friday. The development was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket’s chairman of the medical committee Arjuna de Silva to ESPNcricinfo. He thus joins the list of their injured bowlers, which includes Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka, who are the defending champions, have been struggling to put their team right for the continental showpiece for the past few days and the injuries just added to their miseries. This is the only reason, SLC are the only team left who are yet to announce Sri Lanka’s 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Chameera, who is down with a pectoral injury, is also ruled out of the Asia Cup and appears to be a doubtful starter for the start of the World Cup as well, the report said. Leg-spinner Hasaranga is recovering from a grade two strain in the thigh, and may not play a part in the Asia Cup, it added.

The pace trio of Kumara, Chameera and Madushanka were instrumental in their World Cup Qualifier success in June and July. In their absence, Sri Lanka may have to rely on the likes of Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana, while they have the option of Dunith Wellalage and Dushan Hemantha to replace Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka begin their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday.

