Asia Cup 2023: Super Four Matches Likely To Be Shifted After Heavy Rains In Colombo – Report

Colombo was due to host all the Super Four matches and the final of Asia Cup 2023. Pallekele and Kandy are the likely venues if the matches are being shifted from Colombo.

The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 was washed out on Saturday. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Super Four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 are likely to be shifted after Colombo has witnessed heavy rains for the last few days. The Sri Lankan capital was initially scheduled to host all the Super Four matches including the final.

