HIGHLIGHTS | Asia Cup 2023: BCCI To Announce IND Squad Today; Rohit-Agarkar To Address Media

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 21, 2023 1:39 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India's Asia Cup 2023 squad TBA today

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the tournament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Tilak Varma once again disappointed, trying to go for the pull too early. After a brilliant first three games in his career, the Mumbai Indians batter has scored just 35 runs in his last four games. While talks are being on if he will be included or not, it will be interesting to what the BCCI selectors think off.

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Well, for tomorrow’s Asia Cup squad selection, Jasprit Bumrah is there in the side. Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh’s economical bowling in the first two games also puts them in contention for a spot. Since India will be picking up a 17-member squad, one wouldn’t surprised if both make the cut.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India beat Ireland by 33 runs to win the second T20I today and also win the series. The final match is to be played on August 23.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: It is also rumoured that India head coach Rahul Dravid will be attending the meeting too. Apart from Ajit Agarkar, the rest of the BCCI selection committee is expected to be in the city too.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: BIG news coming in. The Indian team for the Asia Cup will be announced on Monday afternoon in Delhi. India captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar will address the media.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Rohit Sharma is a classical batter, the kind of shots he plays is just mind blowing – he has a team to win this World Cup,” Shoab Akhtar on India Captain.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘Virat Kohli is not as consistent as Babar Azam. Kohli had been consistent in patches, and then he declined. Babar as captain has started to lead and dominate. This is Pakistan’s best chance to win the World Cup’ – Aqib Javed.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Captain Rohit Sharma to attend BCCI’s meeting in Delhi to select Asia Cup 2023 squad. This is good in a way that the captain would be a part of this – helps in tranparency.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “The PCB has basically followed up on the invitation which was extended verbally by Chairman Zaka Ashraf to Jay Shah when they both met in Durban for the ICC meeting,” PTI quoted a source.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday invited BCCI secretary Jay Shah to attend the tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 in Multan. Incidentally, Shah is also the ACC president.

