Asia Cup 2023: ‘That Some Face-Off,’ Shreyas Iyer And T Dilip Win Football Challenge Ahead Of Pakistan Clash | VIRAL VIDEO

The right-handed batter recently made his comeback in the national jersey after recovering from his injury.

Shreyas Iyer And T Dilip Win Football Challenge. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Several Indian players, including Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and fielding coach T Dilip, were seen taking part in the football challenge during the indoor net session on September 8, Friday. India and Pakistan are set to lock horns again in the Super Four stage in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

In the football challenge, Sky, Gill, and Thakur failed to impress, but Iyer hit the off and middle stumps and showed his football skills. Whereas, fielding coach T. Dilip also hit all three stumps and showcased to everyone that he is also a good footballer. The Indian cricketers then lifted Iyer and Dilip’s hands to celebrate the moment of joy.

The right-handed batter recently made his comeback in the national jersey after recovering from his injury. The middle-order batter has failed to deliver on his return against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the group-stage encounter at the Asia Cup 2023, where he just managed to score 14 runs.

In a recent video shared by the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram, the Men in Blue players and the coach can be seen kicking the football at the stumps in an indoor facility at Colombo in Sri Lanka. The post also captioned, “Target. That was some face-off. Never a dull day, clearly. #TeamIndia #AsiaCup”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

KL Rahul Hits Indoor Nets In Colombo

After returning back from niggle, India’s wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul has finally joined Rohit Sharma-led squad in the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. The wicketkeeper batter was seen having his first training session in Sri Lanka, which was indoors on September 7, Thursday. With rain continuously pouring down the right-handed batter was the first few Indian players who trained in the indoor facilities.

Happiest in blue pic.twitter.com/hqERO5664E — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 7, 2023

India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

