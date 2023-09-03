Home

”They Cannot Play Him”, Ex Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Takes a Dig at Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli After Shaheen Afridi Excels In IND vs PAK Match

Afridi received huge praise for his spell and ex Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif couldn't contain his excitement and took to Twitter 'X' to praise the fierce left-arm pacer.

Ex Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (L). Shaheen Afridi celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket on Saturday (R). (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif took a huge jibe on India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli after the India top-order batters failed to churn out runs and were dismissed by the brilliance of Men in Green’s premium pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele in an Asia Cup 2023 match. A match which was overshadowed by persistent downpour, Afridi toppled the India top order and finished the innings with 4 important wickets with India scoring a fighting total of 266.

Rohit and Virat grabbed headlines for their poor performance with the bat as both were bamboozled by Shaheen Afridi’s dexterity. Afridi received huge praise for his spell and ex Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif couldn’t contain his excitement and took to Twitter ‘X’ to praise the fierce left-arm pacer.

Hardik Pandya made 87 while Ishan Kishan slammed 82 in a vital 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket in a remarkable recovery act to help India overcome a top-order collapse and make 266 in 48.5 overs.

But as soon as the mid-innings break began, persistent rain, which had caused interruptions twice during India’s innings, came back with greater force, forcing the ground to be fully covered.

With an inspection at 9 pm local time and cut-off time at 10:27 pm, the inevitable happened when handshakes happened all around, implying that the match was called off as rain had the final say.

Under challenging conditions, India were reduced to 66/4, before Kishan and Pandya stepped up in a pressure situation to stitch an important partnership, with strike rotation keeping the scoreboard moving.

Apart from Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also played well as they both finished with 3 wickets each.

As a result, Pakistan, the top-ranked ODI side, has qualified for the Super Four stage of the competition, making the India-Nepal match at the same venue on Monday a must-win for Rohit Sharma & Co to enter the next phase of the competition.

