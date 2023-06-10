Home

Asia Cup 2023 To Played In September With Or Without Pakistan – Report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has expressed interest to host the Asia Cup 2023 and said it is prepared to host the championship if Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decide to allot the tournament to the island nation.

New Delhi: Amid the Asia Cup 2023 controversy, a new report is coming in that the tournament will be played from September 2 to September 17 this year with or without Pakistan.

“ACC officials confirmed that weather Pakistan will play or not the tournament will be played on September. The venue is not decided yet, but the tournament is likely to be played in Sri Lanka. If Pakistan does not play the Asia Cup, UAE will qualify for the tournament” reported News24 sports.

Earlier Hotstar revealed that, The sports enthusiasts will be able to watch the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which will be held from September 2 to September 17, and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup tournaments, which will be held from October 5 to November 19, for free on their mobile devices. The tournaments will be made available as free-to-view to all mobile phone users accessing Disney+ Hotstar.

The move to lift the paywall for mobile-only viewers of both, the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, is aimed at further democratising the game of cricket. It is also aimed to directly take on OTT platform JioCinema which recently hosted the IPL tournament for its subscribers for free.

Earlier, the streaming rights for IPL were with Disney+ Hotstar. However, it went to JioCinema of the Jio ecosystem after the last bidding of streaming rights.

