Asia Cup 2023 To Start On August 31 After ACC Accepts Pakistan’s Hybrid Model

According to the 'Hybrid Model', few matches will be held in Pakistan (probably in Lahore) while the other matches will be played at a neutral venue.

Published: June 15, 2023 4:32 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

India and Pakistan are expected to be in the same group in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 will start on August 31 and run through September 17 later this year after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted Pakistan’s ‘Hybrid Model’ during a meeting chaired by chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, according to reports.

