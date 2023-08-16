Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS | Asia Cup 2023: BCCI to Announce India Squad Soon – Check DEETS
HIGHLIGHTS | Asia Cup 2023: BCCI to Announce India Squad Soon – Check DEETS

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 16, 2023 10:47 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, v timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

  • 10:43 AM IST

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan is the highest wicket taker in Men’s ODI Asia Cup history! Will his tally of 30 wickets ever be surpassed?

  • 10:25 AM IST
    Asian Cricket Council has announced the commentator list for Asia Cup 23
    Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Irfan Pathan, Deep Dasgupta: India.
    Akram, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan and Ramiz Raja: Pakistan
  • 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Nepal cricket team is planning to reach Pakistan next week to start Asia Cup preparations. “The Nepali team will play a practice match before playing against India and Pakistan,” acting secretary of the Nepal Cricket Association Durgaraj Pathak said.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in top form and what will work in his favour during the Asia Cup is that he has now a good understanding of the pitches in Sri Lanka.

  • 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Kohli holds the record for scoring the highest-ever individual score in Asia Cup history. The 183* came against Pakistan in 2012.

  • 9:49 AM IST

  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: We are a little over two weeks from the much-awaited India-Pakistan game in Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup. Without a doubt, it would draw the crowds and would hopefully live up to the expectations.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Fast bowler Naseem Shah picked up an injury in the ongoing Lankan Premier League and that has raised concerns for the Pakistan team management ahead of the Afghanistan series and the Asia Cup. According to the latest, Shah will miss the upcoming LPL games, but would be available for the first game against Afghanistan on August 22.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri has made a few strong statements ahead of the Asia Cup squad selection. Now, it remains to be seen if his ideas and suggestions are adhered by.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

