BUILD UP – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Spotlight on Colombo Weather, AGAIN!
LIVE UPDATES - Asia Cup: India have reached the final with a win over Sri Lanka. The question is - who will join India in the final - Sri Lanka or Pakistan? Check LIVE streaming.
So yes, with a win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday – India have become the first finalist. The question is – who will join them – Sri Lanka or Pakistan. When Pakistan and Sri Lanka face each other, it will be a virtual semi-final. India will also play Bangaldesh and that would be a dead rubber. In all probability, India may opt to rest a few players. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates from the Asia Cup.
PAKISTAN ANNOUNCE PLAYING XI ON MATCH EVE, AGAIN!
Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Saud, Rizwan, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Zaman, Wasim Jr, Shaheen.
