Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • BUILD UP – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Spotlight on Colombo Weather, AGAIN!
live

BUILD UP – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Spotlight on Colombo Weather, AGAIN!

LIVE UPDATES - Asia Cup: India have reached the final with a win over Sri Lanka. The question is - who will join India in the final - Sri Lanka or Pakistan? Check LIVE streaming.

Updated: September 14, 2023 9:06 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India beat Sri Lanka, India in Final, Pakistan Cricket Team, India vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs Ban, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka, Cricket News, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 results, Asia Cup 2023 updates
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE BUZZ

BUILD UPBUILD UP – Asia Cup 2023

So yes, with a win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday – India have become the first finalist. The question is – who will join them – Sri Lanka or Pakistan. When Pakistan and Sri Lanka face each other, it will be a virtual semi-final. India will also play Bangaldesh and that would be a dead rubber. In all probability, India may opt to rest a few players. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates from the Asia Cup.

Trending Now

PAKISTAN ANNOUNCE PLAYING XI ON MATCH EVE, AGAIN!

Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Saud, Rizwan, Iftikhar, Shadab, Nawaz, Zaman, Wasim Jr, Shaheen.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 14, 2023 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: For a team that looked nowhere close to playing its A-game a week ago, India are now beginning to resemble a hungry pack intent on ending the ICC title drought as hope gradually keeps building ahead of the World Cup next month.

  • Sep 14, 2023 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit’s ODI strike rate since January 2020 is 103.72. He has also maintained a healthy average of 47.26. Looks like the Indian captain is peaking at the right time.

  • Sep 14, 2023 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: We could be in for a Rohit Sharma presser ahead of the Bangladesh match. He could also drop hints on the playing XI.

  • Sep 14, 2023 8:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Do not forget, India play Bangladesh tomorrow in the last Super 4 game in Colombo. Interesting to see if Shreyas Iyer makes a comeback.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Yesterday was an off day for the Indian cricketers in Colombo. They would probably have a session today ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bangladesh.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:46 AM IST

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: All the buzz is around the weather and rightly so, the skies have been opening up over the past few days, something we would hope does not happen today.

  • Sep 14, 2023 7:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Hello and welcome to the build-up of the upcoming Super 4 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. With a spot in the final in the line, it is all to play for.

  • Sep 13, 2023 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Ravi Ashwin on his YouTube channel said, “Virat Kohli and I had a discussion 5-6 years back when Rohit Sharma was batting. Virat asked me ‘do you know who’s a captain’s nightmare at the end overs?’. I asked is it MSD? Virat was like ‘no it’s Rohit because you won’t know where to bowl’.”

  • Sep 13, 2023 11:20 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>