Virat Kohli’s Popularity Soars in Sri Lanka Ahead of Asia Cup Clash vs Pakistan; PIC is PROOF

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 a cut-out of the great Indian batter Kohli was seen in Sri Lanka which shows the massive fan following of the Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli Cut-Out in Sri Lanka. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is all set to play from August 30 to September 17. The continental showpiece will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Nepal. The tournament opener will be played between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan. The highly rated tournament will have six nations, i.e., India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, competing against each other to win the trophy.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. He is the former captain of the Indian cricket team and is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Kohli has visited Sri Lanka several times and he has a huge fan following in Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter Kohli was born in Delhi, India, in 1988. He made his international debut for India in 2008 and quickly became one of the team’s leading batters in world cricket. Kohli has scored over 12000 runs across formats in International cricket including over 7000 runs in Test Cricket.

The 34-year-old Kohli has an outstanding record in the Asia Cup tournament having scored 613 runs in 11 matches at an average of 61.30. He has also scored three centuries in the tournament. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 a cut-out of the great Indian batter Kohli was seen in Sri Lanka which shows the massive fan following of the Virat Kohli.

King Kohli’s poster in Sri Lanka. [Sports Hour] – The ruling King of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/Mf4yKYieyC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 30, 2023

The multi-nation tournament will serve as the dress rehearsal for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 for team India. Barring Nepal, all five other nations will compete in the marquee tournament, and with the playing conditions being quite similar to those in India, it should help the Rohit Sharma-led side to prepare well ahead of the prestigious tournament.

The Indian cricket team is the most successful side in the tournament with seven titles (six ODI and one T20I) to their name. Sri Lanka comes in second place with six (five ODI and one T20I) titles. Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

