Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If Rain Forces Unfinished India-Pakistan Super 4 Match To Go On Reserve Day – Explained

Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If Rain Forces Unfinished India-Pakistan Super 4 Match To Go On Reserve Day – Explained

The India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2023 had to be stopped just after 24.1 overs after rain gods opened up.

The R Premadasa Stadium is under covers after rain stopped play during IND vs PAK game in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Colombo: Rain once again played its part during India’s Super Four clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday when the play stopped just after 24 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup 2023. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament. The organisers have added a reserve day for this Indo-Pak clash.

Trending Now

If the match can’t be completed today, it will resume the next day. Earlier, India’s Group A encounter against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain too. India were all out for 266 in Pallekele before the rain gods opened up robbing Pakistan’s chance to bat in the chase.

You may like to read

What happens if no more play is possible on Sunday?

With a reserve day in place, it is expected that India will start on Monday from where they ended on Sunday. But in case there is more rain on the reserve day as well, then the umpires will decide on how many overs should both teams play.

If a 20-over chase is possible on Sunday, India won’t bat again and Pakistan will be given a target in 20 overs to chase. The umpires will do their best to finish the match tonight. Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES