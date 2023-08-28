Home

Asia Cup 2023: When Will Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Leave For Sri Lanka?

Asia Cup 2023: The Indian team play their tournament opener on September 2 against arch-rivals Pakistan at Pallekele.

Bangalore: The Indian cricket team is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for a camp ahead of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. While players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli joined the camp three days back, the rest who were returning from Ireland will join the camp today. So, when is the Indian cricket team heading off to Sri Lanka for the marquee event. The Indian team play their tournament opener on September 2 against arch-rivals Pakistan at Kandy. As per a report on InsideSport, the Rohit-led side will leave for Sri Lanka on August 29.

The Asia Cup begins on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the tournament-opener in Multan.

