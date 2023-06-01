Home

Asia Cup 2023: Now, this makes things extremely interesting as Pakistan would now have to agree to playing in Sri Lanka if they want to participate in the Asia Cup.

Mumbai: Amid much speculation around the Asia Cup 2023, the latest is that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reject Pakistan’s hybrid model to host the continental championship. As per a report on The Telegraph, the official announcement about the same would be made soon. The same report states that apart from Pakistan all the other countries have agreed to play in Sri Lanka. Now, this makes things extremely interesting as Pakistan would now have to agree to playing in Sri Lanka if they want to participate in the Asia Cup.

The BCCI’s decision of rejecting the hybrid model could also prompt Pakistan to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India. The PCB has maintained a firm stance that they won’t play in India if the venue of the Asia Cup is changed under BCCI’s pressure.

What is the Hybrid Model?

So as per this hybrid model, the tournament will be played in two halves. The first halve will see all teams visiting Pakistan except India and play against each other. In the second halve, India will their matches at a neutral venue in either UAE or Sri Lanka. As things stand, many teams are opposing UAE for the heat and Sri Lanka could end up hosting Rohit Sharma and Co’s matches. The neutral venue will also host the final, even if India fail to qualify.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in England for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval.

