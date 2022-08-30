New Delhi: Sunday night was a big occasion for Indian sports as Indian Cricket Team defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign off with a bang. Pandya had a dream game, first scalping 3 wickets for 25 in his four overs and then finished the match with a six off Mohammed Nawaz, having scored 33 invaluable unbeaten runs off 17 balls. Former India international Ajay Jadeja backed the Men in Blue all-rounder, that the people’s perception about him was different after the controversial Koffee With Karan show and now the tables have turned completely.Also Read - Hong Kong Captain Nizakat Khan Lavishes Praise on Virat Kohli; Says I am a Big Fan, Want Him to Come Back in Form

'Two years ago, when he and KL Rahul came out after drinking coffee, what did people think about Hardik Pandya then?" Jadeja told to Cricbuzz.

"The public or who didn't know him thought different of him. They had a different perception of him and he had to battle it. Today after winning, the perception is changed and the battle is over. His battle is not with anyone, its enjoyment. Leave the game, he is also enjoying in life right now." he said.

“Its not like after the injury, his batting has got a new skill. But now the calmness we see in him is due to confidence or rather the assurance placed on him. When a new player comes in, they always want to prove themselves in the beginning. Then after that in the next phase, they play how they want too as they have cemented their place in the team. I think now Pandya is in that phase”, he explained.

“For Gujarat, he would play in different roles, at no. 3, no. 4. Today, I didn’t think he would perform in the role assigned to him by Team India today. I was worried. But then the calmness he showed, even in the dot balls, you could see he was not in a hurry”, he further added.