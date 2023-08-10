Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup Cricket 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Squads, Match Venues, Stadiums

Asia Cup Cricket 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Squads, Match Venues, Stadiums

Asia Cup Cricket 2023 will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 with the final on September 17. The India vs Pakistan match is on September 2.

Updated: August 10, 2023 7:33 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

asia cup 2023, asia cup cricket 2023, asia cup schedule 2023, asia cup teams 2023, asia cup venue 2023, asia cup winner 2023, asia cup live streaming 2023, asia cup highlights 2023, asia cup news 2023, asia cup results 2023, asia cup points table 2023, asia cup most runs 2023, asia cup most wickets 2023, asia cup best player 2023, asia cup controversy 2023, asia cup memes 2023, asia cup predictions 2023, asia cup betting 2023, asia cup fantasy league 2023,asia cup merchandise 2023, asia cup tickets 2023, asia cup sponsorship 2023, asia cup impact 2023, asia cup legacy 2023, Asia Cup, Asia Cup cricket, Asia Cup dates, Asia Cup venues, Asia Cup live stream, Asia cup teams, pakistan squad for Asia Cup, India squad for Asia Cup, Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup, Nepal squad for Asia Cup, Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup, Sri lanka squad for Asia Cup,
The Asia Cup 2023 trophy was unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: As India’s one-month Caribbean tour is nearing an end, the whole focus is slowly shifting towards the much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket tournament that is starting on August 30. Initially, the Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be held in Pakistan. But with BCCI deciding not to send its players to neighbouring Pakistan due to security reasons, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced Sri Lanka as the co-host for the six-team event.

Also Read:

Trending Now

This is the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by multiple countries. While Pakistan will host four games, the remaining nine games are to be played on Lankan soil. India will be playing all their games in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.


India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are the six participating teams of Asia Cup 2023 with all the matches to be played in the 50-over format. Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut, qualified for the tournament after winning the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Six teams have been divided into two groups of three teams each. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Nepal while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan make up Group B. The all-important India vs Pakistan match is on September 2 in Kandy while Colombo will host the final on September 17. Pakistan will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan.

After the group stage, the top two teams from both groups will advance to Super 4s, beginning on September 6. The top two teams in Super 4 will play the final.

Where Will India Play Asia Cup 2023 Matches?

India will play all their games in Sri Lanka. Kandy will host both India’s group-stage matches against Pakistan (September 2) and Nepal (September 4). India will play their Super 4 games in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Team Schedule

SL No.Asia Cup MatchesMatch DateTimeStadium/ Venue
1Pakistan vs NepalAugust 303:30 PM ISTMultan Cricket Stadium
2Bangladesh vs Sri LankaAugust 311 PM ISTPallekele International Cricket Stadium
3Pakistan vs IndiaSeptember 21 PM ISTPallekele International Cricket Stadium
4Bangladesh vs AfghanistanSeptember 31:30 PM ISTGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
5India vs NepalSeptember 41 PM ISTPallekele International Cricket Stadium
6Afghanistan vs Sri LankaSeptember 53:30 PM ISTGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
7A1 vs B2, Super FoursSeptember 63:30 PM ISTGaddafi Stadium, Lahore
8B1 vs B2, Super FoursSeptember 92 PM ISTR.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
9A1 vs A2, Super FoursSeptember 102 PM ISTR.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
10A2 vs B1, Super FoursSeptember 122 PM ISTR.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
11A1 vs B1, Super FoursSeptember 142 PM ISTR.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
12A2 vs B2, Super FoursSeptember 152 PM ISTR.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
13FinalSeptember 172 PM ISTR.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 Teams

Pakistan – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

India – Yet to be announced.

Bangladesh – Yet to be announced.

Nepal – Yet to be announced.

Sri Lanka – Yet to be announced.

Afghanistan – Yet to be announced.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.