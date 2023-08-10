Home

Asia Cup Cricket 2023: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Squads, Match Venues, Stadiums

Asia Cup Cricket 2023 will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 with the final on September 17. The India vs Pakistan match is on September 2.

The Asia Cup 2023 trophy was unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: As India’s one-month Caribbean tour is nearing an end, the whole focus is slowly shifting towards the much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket tournament that is starting on August 30. Initially, the Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be held in Pakistan. But with BCCI deciding not to send its players to neighbouring Pakistan due to security reasons, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced Sri Lanka as the co-host for the six-team event.

This is the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by multiple countries. While Pakistan will host four games, the remaining nine games are to be played on Lankan soil. India will be playing all their games in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are the six participating teams of Asia Cup 2023 with all the matches to be played in the 50-over format. Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut, qualified for the tournament after winning the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Six teams have been divided into two groups of three teams each. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Nepal while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan make up Group B. The all-important India vs Pakistan match is on September 2 in Kandy while Colombo will host the final on September 17. Pakistan will take on Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan.

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

After the group stage, the top two teams from both groups will advance to Super 4s, beginning on September 6. The top two teams in Super 4 will play the final.

Where Will India Play Asia Cup 2023 Matches?

India will play all their games in Sri Lanka. Kandy will host both India’s group-stage matches against Pakistan (September 2) and Nepal (September 4). India will play their Super 4 games in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Team Schedule

SL No. Asia Cup Matches Match Date Time Stadium/ Venue 1 Pakistan vs Nepal August 30 3:30 PM IST Multan Cricket Stadium 2 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka August 31 1 PM IST Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 3 Pakistan vs India September 2 1 PM IST Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 4 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan September 3 1:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 5 India vs Nepal September 4 1 PM IST Pallekele International Cricket Stadium 6 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka September 5 3:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7 A1 vs B2, Super Fours September 6 3:30 PM IST Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8 B1 vs B2, Super Fours September 9 2 PM IST R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 9 A1 vs A2, Super Fours September 10 2 PM IST R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 10 A2 vs B1, Super Fours September 12 2 PM IST R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 11 A1 vs B1, Super Fours September 14 2 PM IST R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 12 A2 vs B2, Super Fours September 15 2 PM IST R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 13 Final September 17 2 PM IST R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 Teams

Pakistan – Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

India – Yet to be announced.

Bangladesh – Yet to be announced.

Nepal – Yet to be announced.

Sri Lanka – Yet to be announced.

Afghanistan – Yet to be announced.

