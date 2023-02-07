Home

Asia Cup Crisis: Javed Miandad’s Rant A Sign Of Things To Come

New Delhi: Even as India prepares to get down to playing cricket, Pakistan are still struggling with the unsavoury possibility of having to eat the humble pie when it comes to hosting the Asia Cup, and the rather pointed barbs from former captain Javed Miandad only add to the indications that the tournament may indeed eventually leave Pakistani shores and find a new venue, be it in the United Arab Emirates or even Sri Lanka. Naturally, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all concerned would like to see the tournament being played there but the geo-political situation will ensure that this does not happen.

While many have been strident about how if other nations like Australia or England can travel to Pakistan, surely so can India. But the question never was about security. The reasons of India’s not travelling to the neighbouring nation are not new and unlikely to change unless there is a radical change on-ground in terms of cross-border terrorism and related issues.

The recent meeting between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and PCB chief Najam Sethi in Bahrain did not really throw up any solution. The only eventuality was that there would be another meeting in March, though almost all concerned are almost certain that the tournament venue will change. However, no official version has come out yet.

So Miandad’s broadside is largely a reaction to what is in the pipeline, and irrespective of how sharp the criticism is, it is unlikely to change much.

At the same time, Pakistan’s stand of not visiting Indian for the ICC World Cup unless India go there first is also not going to hold much water. No way you can see all of Pakistan’s matches being shifted out of India, so that one isn’t going far either.

It is not a happy situation, for sure. There is no doubt that the fans in either country would love to see the other team in action real-time but there are some considerations that have become more demanding and overpowering.

Politics and sport are often asked to stay apart, but never have. Every platform, from the Olympics downwards, has fallen prey to political stand-offs and cricket is no different.

So Miandad and all the rest involved can keep shouting from the rooftops but nothing much will come from that. Eventually, PCB will have to come to terms with the fact that keeping the hosting rights will be more beneficial rather than where the tournament is to be hosted, and any cricket tournament without India’s participation will be dead and buried before it begins.

