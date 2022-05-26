Jakarta, May 26: Rising to the occasion, a young India men’s hockey thrashed hosts Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Japan Beat India 5-2 in Pool Game | Hockey News

The massive win not only secured India’s passage into the knockout stage of the tournament but also shut the door on Pakistan. Also Read - Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Pakistan Snatch a 1-1 Draw Against Rivals India



Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference (1). Also Read - Highlights | India vs Pakistan Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Arch-Rivals Play Out a 1-1 Draw

India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions rode on splendid show from Dipsan Tirkey, who hammered five goals, and Sudev Belimagga, who sounded the board thrice.

Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each.

Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.

Japan, S. Korea & Malaysia qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023. India qualify as hosts. On the other hand Pakistan are out of the 2023 Hockey World Cup.

In the second round of the tournament, India will face stern test from Japan, South Korea and Malaysia. The Indians face the Japan side on May 28th. Birendra Lakra and Co previously lost to Japan 5-2 in Pool A.

(With Inputs From PTI)