Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong batsman Kinchit Shah proposed to his girlfriend in the stadium after the match against India in the Asia Cup. India-Hong Kong were face-to-face at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday night. Team India reached Super-4 after winning the match by 40 runs, but Kinchit Shah also got his destination. Born in Mumbai, Kinchit was only three months old when he came to Hong Kong. Seeing his father playing cricket, at the age of 10, he also started taking part in leather ball cricket.

Kinchit proposed to his girlfriend for marriage in the stands by sitting on his knees. The video of this romantic proposal of Kinchit is becoming very viral on social media. At first, sitting on his knees, take out the ring and propose to his girlfriend. Seeing his girlfriend doing this, he gets shocked for a moment. But the very next moment she does not swell with happiness and quickly accepts the proposal and says yes. Both hug each other. The people present in the stadium immediately start capturing this moment in their cameras.

Brief Scores: India 192/2 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out, Virat Kohli 59 not out; Mohammad Ghazanfar 1/19, Ayush Shukla 1/29) beat Hong Kong 152/5 in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 41, Kinchit Shah 30, Ravindra Jadeja 1/15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/15) by 40 runs