New Delhi: Even as India and Pakistan geared up for yet another contest, this time in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday, Virat Kohli was on, discussing several issues related to his mental make-up in the recent past, as well as how big a break from cricket it was for the former India captain. It was an insight into the man’s thought processes and how he has dealt with the constant pressure of the limelight and expectations, not made any easier by his lean form and evident hesitancy as he went in to bat in some recent matches. Quite a fascinating viewing.Also Read - IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST August 28 Sunday

Mental health has been quite an issue among athletes off late, with many top stars from various fields taking time off to get away from all the pressure and rejuvenate themselves. Some have even decided to get away from it all for good. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in Opener

Whether the break will rejuvenate Kohli or not remains to be seen. But in terms of an India-Pakistan contest, let’s not forget that he was the last man to score a half-century for India. Also Read - Highlights Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20, Asia Cup 2022: AFG Batter SL By 8 Wickets

Everything in any match, and most so in an India-Pakistan match, boils down to one simple issue – who can come up on top.

So now we have a Virat Kohli, who by his own profession did not touch a cricket bat for a month during his break, back in the business end of this contest. One only hopes that his time away from cricket has done whatever he was hoping it would do for him and that shows again, as he comes back, batteries recharged.

There have been posts galore on social media and the media in general about how even the Pakistani players are praying that he returns to form. Very nice as all that may sound, they will be praying equally hard that this form doesn’t return against them.

Accolades have been exchanged between the two sides ahead of the clash on Sunday, as well as the one to follow in the Super Four format and, who knows, maybe even the final.

This is an important stage for Kohli. He is coming back from a long hiatus, and some were beginning to get restive about the length of his absence. Hopefully this will enable him to find his touch, since irrespective of all the love and support, the fickle Indian cricket can be equally hard and unforgiving if you fail.

At that stage, the same absence could become a reason for angst.

Kohli is at the crossroads. His career as an India player can’t possibly be too long now, and with mental pressures and physical exertion always taking a toll, it is always a situation of diminishing returns.

So, we hope that we get to see the best of Kohli again, where he finds the freedom of mind and matter to cross the boundaries of hesitancy and stride forward the culmination of his cricketing career once again like a colossus.