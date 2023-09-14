Home

Asia Cup: Memes Galore As Rain Delays Start Of PAK vs SL Knockout Clash

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is a virtual knockout for both teams.

The Sri Lanka-leg of the Asia Cup 2023 has been marred by rain so far. The tournament was moved to Sri Lanka after the Indian cricket team refused to play in Pakistan, forcing the organisers to play the gala event in a hybrid model. While there were recommendations by the PCB to play the tournament in UAE or Oman, the Asian Cricket Council, led by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, shifted the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka.

The weather in Sri Lanka has been wet throughout the tournament, forcing a washout in the India vs Pakistan group match. The second game between the arch-rivals was also pushed to the reserve day after rain played spoilsport on the scheduled day.

Pakistan are set to face Sri Lanka in a virtual knockout for a place in the Asia Cup final but the match is facing the threat of a washout due to constant rain in Colombo. Meanwhile, X (formerly known as Twitter) was flooded with hilarious memes, trolling the Pakistan team for their miserable situation. Notably, Pakistan need a win against Sri Lanka to reach Asia Cup final.

