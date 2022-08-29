Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Shaheen Shah Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation.Also Read - Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey to Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro: “Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Slams Virat Kohli Over Dismissal in India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.” Also Read - Shahid Afridi Claims No One in Indian Team Likes Gautam Gambhir; Fans Slam Harbhajan Singh For His Controversial Reaction

Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club).

Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.

As per PCB earlier, Afridi is expected to return to action in the T20I tri-series in New Zealand. Yesterday Pakistan lost their tournament opener against arch-rivals India by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Team in a closely fought encounter.