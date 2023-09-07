Home

Asia Cup: Shahid Afridi Takes Potshot On Gautam Gambhir’s ‘Dosti Bahar Rehni Chahiye’ Remark

India will now again face Pakistan for the Super 4 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 the clash will set to take place in R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on September 10.

Gambhir and Afridi shaking hands

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir opened up after the Asia Cup 2023 washout clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The World Cup winning opener said that the cricketer must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes and there has to be aggression in the eyes of both sets of players.

Now after Gambhir’s statement former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi shared his opinion saying that cricketers are the ambassadors as well and the all have fans across the globe.

“That is his thought. I think differently. We are cricketers and ambassadors as well, we all have fans across the globe. So it is better to send out a message of love and respect. Yes there is aggression on the field, but there is life off the field as well,” Shahid Afridi told Pakistan media on Wednesday.

Gambhir also said that you can be friendly with each other after six or seven hours of cricket.

“When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Game face hona zaroori hai. Dosti bahaar rehni chahiye. There has to be an aggression in the eyes of both sets of players,” Gautam Gambhir said

“You can be as friendly as you want after those six or seven hours of cricket. Those hours are very important because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing a nation of over a billion.

“These days you see players of rival teams patting each other on the back and exchanging fist bumps during a match. You would never see that a few years ago,” Gautam Gambhir added.

