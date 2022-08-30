New Delhi: Shoaib Akhtar was furious at a journalist on live TV ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash over ‘Baap Baap Hota Hain’ (Father will be always Father) query. In a 2010 interview, Virender Sehwag admitted to have made this statement during one of the India-Pakistan matches, when Sachin Tendulkar smashed Shoaib Akhtar for a six.Also Read - Hong Kong Captain Nizakat Khan Lavishes Praise on Virat Kohli; Says I am a Big Fan, Want Him to Come Back in Form

In context to that comment, the journalist asked if there were any such incident related to the India-Pakistan matches. Akhtar in reply was not happy with the question and made a shocking statement, that if Sehwag had made any such comments to his face, he wouldn't have survived. He also said to the journalist to concentrate on cricket, rather than focusing on such derogatory comments.

'Woh toh pata hain hume ki Viru ne aapko kaha tha ki 'Baap baap hota he, aur beta, beta'. Uske ilava aise kuch incident jo kisiko na pata ho aur aap aaj bara exposé karte hai?', the journalist asked. (We know that Sehwag had made that 'baap baap hota hai' comment but can you share any other incident related to India-Pakistan match?)

‘First thing, agar yeh cheez usne mere muh pe boli hoti toh woh bachta nahi. Mujhe nahi pata usne kab kaha yeh aur kis waqt kaha. In fact ,maine khud usse ekbar pucha tha ki aise koi statement di hai ki nahi. Usne seedha bola ‘nahi’. Dusra baat yeh hai, aap jo program kijiye, aap zarur baatein kijiye, bara khusi ka mauka he but kaam qabil e izzat ho. Main sabka izzat karta hu, aap logon ki izzat karta hu. Bohut badi fan following hai India mein. Aur main humesha koshis karta hu ki aise baat na karu jisme do mulk ke beech zyada faasle badhe. And I’m not liking this one bit. I’m being very honest with you. Usne yeh kaha, usne yeh kaha. Let’s come back to cricket. Bohot si ache baat kar sakte hai. I request you. Jis tarah yeh program hota he woh ache nehi lagta mujhe, wohi cheez baar baar repeat karna’, Akhtar replied. (If he had said this to my face then it would have been very difficult for him. I don’t know when and where he said this. I had even asked him once in Bangladesh whether he said this or not then he had denied it. Secondly, we should celebrate this occasions and talk about cricket rather than doing these. I respect India a lot, I respect you too and I never say such things which may create differences between the two countries.)