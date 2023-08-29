Home

Asia Cup: SWOT Analysis Of India Squad Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash With Pakistan

What is team India's biggest concern heading into the Asia Cup? Check out our detailed SWOT analysis of Indian Cricket Team's squad for the mega event.

Virat Kohli playing for India. (Image: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma-led team India will kick start their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. The team’s performance in the Asia Cup will give India a reality check of their readiness for the following World Cup. The India squad for the Asia Cup was announced recently. Injured players KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the team. Rohit Sharma will also have the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who made a return to cricket in the T20I series against Ireland. In addition, the team also handed Tilak Varma his maiden ODI call-up. Sanju Samson was not named in the main squad but is with the team as a travelling reserve as KL Rahul is carrying a niggle.

Swot Analysis Of India Squad For Asia Cup

Strengths

Strong Top Order

With Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli as the top three, India arguably has the most settled top order in the competition. Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive ODI batters, with 9837 runs at an average of 48.7. Rohit is the only batter in the world to have hit three ODI double-hundreds. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has been in great form, averaging 69.4 in ODIs since 2022, the most by any batter. Virat Kohli is the greatest ODI batter and is 102 runs away from scoring 13000 runs in ODI cricket.

Power-Packed Bowling Attack

With Bumrah returning, India have a lethal trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Also, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will be very hard to face on the slow and low wickets of Sri Lanka.

Weakness

Middle-Order

India’s middle order is an issue. The number 4 slot has been a concern for Team India for a while. India have drafted Tilak Varma to the squad, who is a contender for the position but he has not played an ODI game for India. Suryakumar Yadav is another batter who can be tried but his ODI record is miserable.

Shreyas Iyer is ahead in the race for the position but he is returning from an injury. The same goes for the number five slot. KL Rahul is the top choice for the batting slot but he is carrying a niggle and not certain to play. Also, he has been out of action for a while due to injury. If Rahul misses out, Ishan Kishan will don the gloves. Kishan did well in the West Indies series but he played as an opener.

Opportunity

Number 4

Shreyas Iyer is likely to bat at number 4 in the Asia Cup and it will be an opportunity for him to make a case for World Cup selection. In case, Tilak Or Surya is given a chance to bat and they do well, they will also jump in the race for a World Cup slot.

Wicket-keeping

KL Rahul is likely to miss the first couple of games of the Asia Cup, with Ishan Kishan donning the keeping gloves. Kishan scored three fifties in the West Indies ODI series and if he can continue to perform, he may keep Rahul out of the playing 11.

Threat

Injuries

A lot of players are returning from injuries. Their bodies lack match practice and if the players push too hard so early in the return, there is a chance of them picking another injury. This stands true for other players as well. Indian players have had a history of picking injuries ahead of big tournaments. India cannot afford any more setbacks with the World Cup just months away.

