Dubai: It was once again a nail-biting encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which went down the wire and fortunes swung wildly and it swung at the wrong end, where Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter of a chance against the Green in Men, in which it turned out to be the turning point of the game.Also Read - Pakistan Beat India in Last-Over Thriller in Super 4 Clash
The match was in the 18th over and in the third delivery, Asif Ali got a thick top-edge on the slog-sweep and went it straight up in the air. Arshdeep settled hmself under it calmly at short third, but unfortunately it went right through his hands. Also Read - Highlights Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: PAK Edge IND In a Final Over Thriller
Singh was brutally trolled on social media but there are many fans, who all admitted that mistakes are part and parcel of life and extended all their support to the 23-year old left-arm pacer.