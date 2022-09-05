Dubai: It was once again a nail-biting encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which went down the wire and fortunes swung wildly and it swung at the wrong end, where Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter of a chance against the Green in Men, in which it turned out to be the turning point of the game.Also Read - Pakistan Beat India in Last-Over Thriller in Super 4 Clash

The match was in the 18th over and in the third delivery, Asif Ali got a thick top-edge on the slog-sweep and went it straight up in the air. Arshdeep settled hmself under it calmly at short third, but unfortunately it went right through his hands. Also Read - Highlights Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match, Cricket Score: PAK Edge IND In a Final Over Thriller

#ArshdeepSingh Trolled Heavily On Social Media For Dropping Asif Ali’s Catch In The Super-4 Match Of #AsiaCup. pic.twitter.com/AGRIoLTWYt — The Ink And Paper (@theinkandpaper) September 4, 2022

Singh was brutally trolled on social media but there are many fans, who all admitted that mistakes are part and parcel of life and extended all their support to the 23-year old left-arm pacer.

I found ppl starts making meme on Arshadeep Singh….

Don’t judge his talent on this miss catch….!!

Learn from mistakes …#arshdeepsingh#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK

Stop 🛑 criticism pic.twitter.com/84H1tBHieo — Anoop Vishwakarma 🇮🇳 (@urs_anoop) September 4, 2022

Chin up boy ❤🇮🇳

It was just a game, bounce back better.#arshdeepsingh.

We are proud of our boys 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Shame on those who criticize our players, you’re gold Arshdeep 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Cp1nZ4akxo — Fiveriversson Farmer. (@5rivrz) September 4, 2022

Took the match to last ball

Bowled terrific Yorkers

One drop catch doesn’t change the fact that he is a Star

Stay strong Champ#arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/GduW0WvdEd — Tributer2.0 fb💯 (@kingkohli28) September 4, 2022

To handle such pressure at a young and tender age, kudos to #ArshdeepSingh who regained composure and dragged the match to the final over. Anyone else would have been shattered and lost hope. A true fighter @arshdeepsinghh #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) September 4, 2022

As a indian fan its disappointing moment but ys at the end of the day u have to accept. We dont blame anyone as its part of game.Its humble request to all my friends dont blame #arshdeepsingh .we all are same.if someone has bad day support him 🙏bcuz no one see tmrw #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/uJbFgPcBnv — Parth (@parth_seven3) September 4, 2022