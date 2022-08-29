Dubai, Aug 29: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after his team’s five-wicket win over the arch-rivals in Asia Cup here.Also Read - Shaheen Afridi Departs For London to Complete Rehabilitation

The BCCI posted a video in which Kohli was seen gifting his jersey to Rauf. The two players shook hands after Kohli's fine gesture on Sunday night.

The match may be over but moments like these shine bright ✨👌 A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game 👏👏#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3qqejMKHjG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022



Earlier Rauf got a signed Chennai Super Kings jersey from another former India captain in MS Dhoni.

Kohli had made a scratchy 35 off 34 balls in the game with Hardik Pandya stealing the show with bat and ball.

Ahead of the much awaited contest, players from both countries were seen exchanging pleasantries on the sidelines of their training sessions.

Kohli had a brief chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and injured pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the game.

Yesterday Pandya had a dream game, first scalping 3 wickets for 25 in his four overs and then finished the match with a six off Mohammed Nawaz, having scored 33 invaluable unbeaten runs off 17 balls. In the chase of 148 on a two-paced pitch, India were needing 59 runs off the last six overs. From there, Pandya (33 not out off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Team India next face Hong Kong in their second group game of the competition.

(With Inputs From PTI)