Just 3 days left for the much anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup and captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a jolly mood post-training on Thursday.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on their social handles, Rohit Sharma is seen taking a fun-ride on a kick scooter after the day's training session. 'Vroooming into the end of practice session – Captain @ImRo45 style', BCCI wrote.



Team India is the defending champion of Asia Cup. In the year 2018, India won the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In such a situation, the expectations of the fans have increased. Thus, once again under his leadership, the Indian team will go into the tournament with the intention of maintaining their winning streak.

T20 World Cup will also be played this year and for this reason the Asia Cup will also be played in the T20 format, as the T20 World Cup is to be held after the Asia Cup.

In such a situation, this tournament is important in terms of his preparations. On the basis of better performance in this, the players will confirm their ticket for the World Cup, regarding which the responsibilities of Rohit Sharma have increased.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022 – Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.