Asia Cup: Why Indian Team Will Not Be Interested In Playing Pakistan On RESERVE DAY If Match Is Suspended Due To Rain Today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match has been stopped due to heavy rain in Colombo.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Running Off Premadasa Stadium Due To Rain (Image Source: Twitter)

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo has been hit by a massive storm, forcing the game to be suspended. Rain was predicted during the day but clear sky at the start of the game raised hopes of a full contest. It was bright and sunny for the first 20 overs of the game but dark clouds gathered and it started pouring cats and dogs in Colombo.

India won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a blazing start, adding 121 runs for the first wicket in 16.4 overs before the Indian captain departed. Shubman Gill followed him soon and Pakistan made a resounding comeback into the game. The match was evenly poised at 147-2, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease before the rain arrived.

The Asian Cricket Council has added a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan match which means if the match can not be completed today, it will be resumed tomorrow. However, the forecast for tomorrow is not that great either with high chances of rain.

What Are The Rules For the IND vs PAK Match Being Pushed To Reserve Day?

The reserve day will only come into play if there is no possibility of play today. The umpires will try to get at least a 20-over game today. If the 20-over game is not possible, the teams will clash again tomorrow and the match will resume from where it was stopped.

Why Team India Would Not Be Interested In Playing On Reserve Day?

Indian team would not want the match to be pushed to the reserve day as it would force them to play on three consecutive days i.e. September 10, 11 and 12. If the match is postponed, team India will be on the field on 11th September against Pakistan which will be followed by a match against Bangladesh on September 12. Playing on three consecutive days will take a toll on players’ fitness, especially someone like KL Rahul or Jasprit Bumrah, who are returning from injury.

