Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani claims that the Asia Cup 2021 might get postponed to 2021 if India qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. India are in a pole position to seal the place in the final against New Zealand in the WTC final at Lord's. The Asian giants need to draw or win the last Test match against England in the ongoing series to face NZ. If India lose the Test, then Australia will qualify for the summit on a higher winning percentage.

The World Test Championship final is slated at Lord's from June 18-22 and it is expected to clash with the Asia Cup 2021 schedule.

"The way things look most probably the Asia Cup will be postponed until 2023," Ehsan Mani said at a media conference.

Earlier, Pakistan was the host of the Asia Cup but due to political tensions with India, they were forced to surrender the hosting rights to Sri Lanka.

The PCB Chairman also talked about getting the written assurance from the BCCI by next month for Pakistan players, officials, fans and journalists’ visas for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

“I have informed the board that the BCCI was supposed to give us visa assurances by 31st December but that didn’t happen because their President, Saurav Ganguly was twice hospitalised,” he said.

“But I have now again taken up this matter with the ICC and am in touch with them. I also have another virtual conference with them tomorrow on this issue. The ICC has told us that we will get our written confirmation by the end of next month.”

The PCB chief said it was their right to demand this assurance and no one can keep Pakistan out of the World Cup.

“Either we will be going to the World T20 with full protocols or it will have to be moved elsewhere,” he said while insisting that the PCB wanted written assurances that India will issue visas for Pakistan team, fans and journalists.

To a question about whether the World T20 could be shifted to a neutral venue at this late stage, Mani said granting visas for Pakistani nationals was not the only issue confronting the Indian board.

“There is also the problem of tax exemption to the ICC for the event and the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The ICC has already in a contingency planning decided the World T20 can also be moved to UAE if need arose,” he said.