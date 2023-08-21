Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Asia Cup Winners List And Runners Up From 1984 To 2023
Asia Cup winners list and runners up from 1984 to 2022 - format, history, country-wise winners and all you need to know.
The Asia Cup is all set to start on August 30. Pakistan will play Nepal in the first match of the tournament in Multan. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match will take place on September 2 in Pallekele. India will play their second Group game against Nepal on September 4.
In other important Group matches, Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh on August 31, Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan on September 3 and Sri Lanka will face off Afghanistan on September 5.
You may like to read
Asia Cup Format
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a 50-over format. Six teams have been divided into two groups – A and B. India, Pakistan, and Nepal have been kept in Group A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are clubbed in Group B.
The teams will clash with other teams in their group once, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the next round, which will be played in the round-robin format. The top two teams in the second round will play the final.
Asia Cup History
The inaugural edition of the Asia Cup was played in UAE in 1984. Team India beat Sri Lanka in the final to win the title. Till now, 15 editions of the Asia Cup have been played, with India winning the title seven times.
List Of All Asia Cup Winners From 1984 to 2023
Sri Lanka are the current title holder of the Asia Cup. They defeated Pakistan in the final last season. India are the first winner of the Asia Cup. The team defeated Sri Lanka in the final.
|Year
|Winner
|Runners-up
|Format
|Hosts
|1984
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|UAE
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|1988
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|1990-91
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|India
|1995
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|UAE
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|India
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|2000
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|India
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|India
|ODI
|Pakistan
|2010
|India
|Sri Lanka
|ODI
|Sri Lanka
|2012
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|ODI
|Bangladesh
|2016
|India
|Bangladesh
|T20I
|Bangladesh
|2018
|India
|Bangladesh
|ODI
|UAE
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|T20I
|UAE
|2023
|TBA
|TBA
|Pakistan/Sri Lanka
Country-Wise Asia Cup winner list
India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup on multiple occasions. Bangladesh have reached the final thrice but they are yet to get their hands on the title.
|Country
|Winner
|Runners-Up
|Winning Year
|India
|7 Times
|3 Times
|1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018
|Sri Lanka
|6 Times
|Six Times
|1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
|Pakistan
|2 Times
|3 Times
|2002, 2013
|Bangladesh
|0
|3 Times
FAQs On Asia Cup
Who Is The Current Asia Cup Winner?
Sri Lanka won the title in Asia Cup 2022, defeating Pakistan in the final.
Which Team Has Won Most Asia Cup Titles?
Indian cricket team has won the Asia Cup title seven times, winning in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018.
Which Country Will Host Asia Cup 2023?
Asia Cup 2023 will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will host four matches in the country while the remaining nine games, including the final, will be played in Sri Lanka.
How To Watch Asia Cup Matches In India?
Asia Cup will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you