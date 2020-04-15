With IPL postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, speculations are rife that the league could be held in latter half of the year. Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup are scheduled in the September-November window and with clouds of uncertainty hovering over both the marquee events, IPL could be held during that period should either or both the events get cancelled. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings is a Great Franchise, I Can't Wait to Play Under MS Dhoni: Sam Curran

However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has shut down such talks saying they won’t agree to sacrificing Asia Cup for IPL. Also Read - I Have Made Strides in Regards to my Timing And Technique: Andre Russell

“I have read and heard about these speculations but right now just remember that having or not having the Asia Cup is not a decision between Pakistan and India it involves other countries as well,” Mani said. Also Read - One Good IPL Can Change a Player's Career, Frustrating That it Has Been Postponed: Vijay Shankar

He continued, “…it is important to have the Asia Cup if cricket activities resume by then because development of Asian cricket depends on funding from the tournament. It is important for many countries who are members of the Asian Cricket Council.”

Asia Cup 2020 was to be held in Pakistan before security objections raised by India led to the tournament being shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi something which Mani said is mere speculation.

While acknowledging the uncertainty over the fate of the event his year, Mani reiterated “…if the conditions change and we can have the Asia Cup, it must be held as earnings from it are distributed as development funds to member countries for next two years.”

Cricket events have been put on hold as part of global measures taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Mani felt should big tournaments of the likes of T20 WC get scrapped, several cricket boards will suffer financially.

“The financial impact will be felt by many countries if the ICC can’t distribute their shares from the tournament. Many countries including Pakistan will feel the pinch,” he said.

But he claims that, “Pakistan is fortunate it has good financial controls in place and in short term, it will be better off than most countries if the lockdowns continue because of the coronavirus pandemic. We are to get 7 to 8 Million dollars from the ICC in June but we know they might not come so we have planned accordingly.”

Mani said that Pakistan has shown interest in hosting several ICC tournaments to be held between 2023 and 2031. “Unfortunately the last time the cycle of ICC events were bid for the big three, India, Australia and England distributed all the main events among themselves. This time I can say there are more countries interested in hosting the events,” he said.