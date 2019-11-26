India archer Atanu Das won the bronze medal in the men’s recurve individual event of the ongoing Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Das beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

Indian archers have made a strong start at the event in which they are competing as neutral athletes under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Archery Association of India (AAI).

Earlier on Monday, Das teamed up with Deepika Kumari to clinch a bronze in the recurve mixed team event.

The compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will clash against Chinese Taipei pair in the gold medal match on Wednesday.