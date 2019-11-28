In an all-India final, Deepika Kumari defeated Ankita Bhakat to clinch the gold medal of the women’s individual recurve event of the 21st Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok on Thursday.

Deepika defeated Ankita 6-0 in what was a one-sided encounter. The duo had earlier secured an individual Olympic quota for the country by progressing to the semis.

Earlier, Deepika was in top form in the quarters as she put up a dominating show to go past Malaysian Nur Afisa Abdul Halil 7-2, Iranian Zahra Nemati 6-4 and local favourite Narisara Khunhiranchaiyo 6-2.

“We wanted to give our best. But we were a little bit nervous earlier in the day. There was too much wind,” Deepika had said. “We were desperate to win one more quota. We forgot about the past and everything. The whole team is very happy, at least we won one quota. This tournament has been very good show for us. Now we hope to earn a team quota from the Berlin stage of the World Cup next year.”

Ankita was also in some form as he sailed past Lam Shuk Ching Ada of Hong Kong 7-1, Nguyen Thi Phuong of Vietnam 6-0 and Anastassiya Bannova of Kazakhstan 6-4.

There were three individual places for grabs from the continental qualifications. The remaining two individual quota places were taken by Karma of Bhutan and Nguyet of Vietnam.

Indian archers are competing without a flag due to the suspension of Archery Association of India This is India’s second Olympic quota place in archery after the men’s recurve team of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav had secured the first in the World Championships earlier this year.

The Berlin stage of the 2020 World Cup will be the last qualifying archery event.