Dhaka: After the last night upset against Japan in the semi-final, the Indian team are up against arch-rival Pakistan for bronze medal playoff on Wednesday. Chief coach Graham Reid’s worst nightmare came true as Olympic bronze medallists India put up a pathetic display to go down 3-5 in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy, here on Tuesday. This was Japan’s first win against India in a major tournament in the regular time.Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Japan Stun India 5-3 in Semi-Finals; Face South Korea in Final

The match will be a repeat of the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy final which took place in Oman. The final got washed out due to rain where both teams were adjudged joint winners. Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 Results: Harmanpreet Singh Shines as India Crush Japan 6-0 to Book Semifinal Berth

🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰

📍 Dhaka, Bangladesh

🕒 3:00 PM IST The #MenInBlue are ready to take on Pakistan in the 3rd/4th Place clash of the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021.🏆#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/K0u3q0Mlvb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 22, 2021

Also Read - Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy- Harmanpreet Singh Scores Brace as India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan 3-1 in Round-Robin Match, Maintain Domination on Points Table

India were sitting on top of the points table after securing three wins and a draw (2-2) in the group stage. They were looking serious contenders for the finals till they got shocked by Japan in the semis yesterday. After a dismal outing against Japan, India vs Pakistan is expected to be a cracker as both teams will try to salvage some pride.

When will the bronze medal playoff match start?

The live match between India vs Pakistan will commence at 3:30 IST.

Where will be the match between India vs Pakistan take place?

The live match will take place in Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium, Dhaka.

Where will be the live telecast of the match take place?

The live telecast will take place at the STAR Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where will be the live streaming of the match take place?

The live streaming will start at Disney+Hotstar app only.