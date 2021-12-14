Dhaka, Dec 14: Defending champions and Olympic bronze-medallists India were given a reality check as the South Koreans earned a hard fought draw against the former in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on Monday.Also Read - COVID Hits Women's ACT: Indian Hockey Player Tests Positive, Match Against Korea Cancelled

India started brightly by taking a 2-0 lead through Lalit Upadhyay and captain Harmanpreet Singh before the Koreans made it square all over again thanks to goals from Jonghyun Jang and Sunghyun Kim. Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Women's Hockey Team Crushes Thailand 13-0

Korea grew in confidence as the match progressed and pressed the Indian defence hard. Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Women's Hockey Team to Begin Campaign vs Thailand

The Manpreet Singh-led side also had numerous chances, including penalty corners, but failed to utilise the opportunities as the match ended in a stalemate.

Jaehyeon Kim in front of the Korea goal was the difference between the two sides as he produced numerous brilliant saves to help his side steal a point from the game.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in the last edition of the tournament.

India will next play hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday.

It did not take long for India to surge ahead through Lalit, who elegantly controlled the ball just outside the circle and dodged past three Korean defenders to slot it into the net past Kim.

While the Indians played their natural game of attacking hockey from the onset, the Koreans preferred to sit back and defend deep and rely mostly on counter-attacks.

India continued their dominance in the second quarter and secured back-to-back penalty corners.

While the first effort from Varun Kumar was brilliantly saved by Korean goalkeeper Kim, Harmanpreet beautifully converted the next attempt to double India’s lead in the 18th minute.

Down by two goals, the Koreans tried to force their way back into the game in the remaining minutes of the second quarter but India defended doggedly.

But the picture was completely different after cross-over as Korea looked more purposeful in their attacks and secured three consecutive penalty corners in the 41st minute and Jang was bang on target with the last try.

Minutes later, Gursahibjit Singh’s shot from top of the circle was wide off the target.

The Koreans continued to put pressure on the Indian defence in search of the equaliser and they succeeded in their efforts when Sunghyun Kim tapped in a drive at the near post from a drive from the left flank.

A shocked India had their chances in the form of three more penalty corners but they failed to cash in on the opportunities to split point with Korea.

(With Inputs From PTI)