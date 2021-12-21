Dhaka: Indian hockey Team, who are unbeaten in the tournament till now, will take on Japan for a place in the final of Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday (December 21).Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India To Take On Japan In Semi-Finals On Tuesday

After a disappointing match which ended in a 2-2 draw with South Korea in the tournament opener, the Manpreet Singh-led side registered convincing victories against hosts Bangladesh (9-0), arch-rivals Pakistan (3-1) and Japan (6-0) to finish the round-robin stage with 10 points. Japan, on the other hand, finished fourth in the five-team tournament with one win (5-0 against Bangladesh) two draws and one defeat. Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 Results: Harmanpreet Singh Shines as India Crush Japan 6-0 to Book Semifinal Berth

MATCH DAY🏑 🇮🇳 🆚 🇯🇵

📍 Dhaka, Bangladesh

🕒 5:30 PM IST One stage away from entering into the finals. The Men in 💙 take on Japan in the Semi-Final clash of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021 🏆#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/4GGAu540DU — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 21, 2021

Also Read - Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy- Harmanpreet Singh Scores Brace as India Beat Arch-Rivals Pakistan 3-1 in Round-Robin Match, Maintain Domination on Points Table

Tokyo olympics bronze medallist India will start as out and out favourites against a lackluster Japanese Team. The only thing that might stop India from entering finals is complacency which should be avoided at any cost.

When will the India vs Japan semi final match start?

The match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan semi final take place?

The match will take place at Maulana Bhasani Stadium in Dhaka.

Where will be the live telecast of the match take place?

The channels are Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where will be the live streaming of the match take place?

The live streaming will start on Disney Hotstar app only.

There is a high possibility of an India-Pakistan final. It is noteworthy that arch rival Pakistan will face South Korea in Dhaka at 3:30 PM IST.

India Squad: Goalkeepers – Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders – Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor; Midfielders – Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh; Forwards – Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.