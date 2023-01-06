Asian Cricket Council Slams Najam Sethi’s Social Media Post, Says ‘His Comments are Baseless’

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced the ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure and while the decision was taken by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022, the PCB Chairman Najam Sethi on Thursday took a dig at the President of ACC by tweeting, “Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated.”

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

Reacting to that statement, ACC claried its stance and said that the calendar was approved by following the established due process.

“It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022,” said ACC.

“The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB,” the statement further read.

“In view of the above, Mr. Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC,” responded ACC.

Jay Shah had earlier tweeted about the ACC’s plan for the year 2023-24 and how it promises to be a good time for cricket.

Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket! pic.twitter.com/atzBO4XjIn — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 5, 2023

“Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!” tweeted Shah.