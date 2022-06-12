Kolkata: A stunning goal from talisman Sunil Chhetri and an injury-time strike from Sahal Abdul Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Saturday. The win helped India consolidate their position in the group as they seek to make a second straight appearance in the Asian Cup and fifth overall, having been knocked out in the group stage in the last edition in 2019.Also Read - AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Beat Afghanistan 2-1 at Salt Lake Stadium

Denied for 86 minutes, Chhetri put India ahead with a brilliant free-kick from just over 20 yards, taking only a couple of steps before unleashing his shot straight into the right corner of the net beating Afghanistan’s goalkeeper. Also Read - Highlights India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023: Blue Tigers Beat Khorasan Lions 2-1 at Salt Lake Stadium

From commentators to fans, everyone celebrated India’s win in style. Check some tweets here: Also Read - Asian Cup Qualifiers: Happy With Keeping Clean Sheet But Could Have Done Better, Says Sunil Chhetri After India's 2-0 Win Over Cambodia

Captain. Leader. Legend. Hands down the best ever footballer to play for India. Sunil Chettri, what did we do to deserve you? #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/YuWgW1aeIO — Souvik Roy (@souvikroy_SRT) June 11, 2022

Sunil Chhetri. The man. The myth. The legend. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 11, 2022

Sunil Chhetri Freeckick vs Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/bPK6FjgiFQ — Michael Garryson (@GarrysonMichael) June 11, 2022

Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad.

The former carrying Indian team on his shoulders for so many matches and the latter starting to show his true potential in national colours. Giving us today a victory to remember.#IndianFootball #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/pZCXBIpVy8 — Aswin K (@NotionsofAswin) June 11, 2022

India dominated the match for most parts and ended as the deserving winners. The hosts were coming off a 2-0 win over Cambodia in the opener, while Afghanistan entered the match after losing to Hong Kong.

India will play their final game of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 14.