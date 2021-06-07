The Blue Tigers defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the joint AFC Asian Cup/FIFA World Cup qualifier thanks to goals from skipper Sunil Chhetri as India registers their first ever win in the qualifying campaign. Also Read - Highlights IND vs BAN Updates AFC Asian/FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Captain Fantastic Slays Bangla Tigers, India Wins 2-0

Right from the start, India dominated the game, enjoying a whooping 70% possession, creating the better chances, but lacked composure while finishing. Bangladesh clearly were on the chasing side and as a defensive unit, they played really well in the first-half, keeping the Indians away from sight of goal. The best chance of the game fell to Manvir in the first half, when he was brilliantly played through by Brandon Fernandes with only the keeper to beat but he miscued it by trying to round the keeper, giving chance to the Bangladesh defenders to take their position. Right before the first half, Chinglesana came very close as his header was cleared off the line. India went into the second half goalless.

India responded strongly in the second half with Sunil Chettri getting his 74th and 75th International goals. The incredible skipper calmly guided his first header inside the net after latching on to a great curling cross from Kuruniyan. In build up to the second goal, Suresh Wangjam worked really well to put a cross inside the box from the right-flank which is collected by Chhetri who shows immaculate composure to curl the ball in the top-left corner.

The Blue Tigers registered their first win in exactly two years and still have a chance to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in 2023. Igor Stimac’s men now have six points from seven matches in Group E and having jumped to third place ahead of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan takes on Oman on June 11 before facing India in the last game on June 15. It was also India’s first World Cup qualifiers win in six years. Its last win had come in November 2015, when it beat Guam 1-0 in a 2018 World Cup qualifying round match.

Written By: Debayan Bhattacharyya