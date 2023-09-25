Home

Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Congratulates India Women’s Cricket Team For Clinching Historic Gold

The gold medal in Asian Games is a huge prize for the Indian women’s cricket team after enduring a heartbreak at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where they ended up with the silver medal after losing to Australia.

Hangzhou, China: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a crucial 73-run partnership, followed by young fast-bowling all-rounder Titas Sadhu bowling a deadly spell of 3-6 in four overs to help India beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs and win the country’s first gold medal in women’s T20 event at the Asian Games.

Current Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to congratulate Harmanpreet and Co for the historic win.

”Congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on their astounding debut at the Asian Games and bring home India’s 1st-ever Gold in cricket!! Valiant effort and terrific fielding from the Women In Blue, rising from the ashes and leaving cricket fans at the edge of their seats till the very last moment. This historic win is a testament to their grit, indomitable spirit, and resilience, a moment which will forever be etched in 🇮🇳’s Asian Games history”, Thakur wrote on Twitter.

IT’S A GOLD 🥇 Congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on their astounding debut at the #AsianGames and bring home 🇮🇳’s 1st-ever GOLD in Cricket!! Valiant effort and terrific fielding from the #WomenInBlue, rising from the ashes and leaving cricket fans at the edge of… pic.twitter.com/U8NX4hr55E — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 25, 2023

Electing to bat first, Smriti and Jemimah made 46 and 42 respectively, before India lost wickets at the fag end to finish wit 116/7. Titas, Player of the Match in this year’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup final for her spell of 2-6, picked three wickets in a spell full of accuracy, including a double-wicket maiden.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets while Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Devika Vaidya had a scalp each to contribute in India’s win in their first-ever participation in the event as Sri Lanka ended up at 97/8.

(With Inputs From IANS)

