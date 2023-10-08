Asian Games 2023: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi And Arshdeep Singh’s Unique Cerebration Video You Can’t Afford To Miss!

Home

The Indian men’s cricket team has won gold in their first Asian Games campaign after the final was called off due to persistent rain with Afghanistan having batted for 18.2 overs.

New Delhi: Indian Asian Games 2023 bound cricketers Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh celebrated their Asian Games Gold Medal victory in a unique style in Hangzhou. Team India beat Afghanistan in the rain-delayed match.

Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh were dancing in the viral video, the cricketers were grooving iconic song Lehra do. Here is the video:

Gold Medal celebrations from Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/513BrtZkmX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2023

However, India secured gold considering their higher ranking. Afghanistan settled for the silver medal.

Afghanistan were 112/5 in 18.2 overs when rain stopped the play.

Seamers Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube took one wicket each. Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed were also among the wicket-takers.

Put to bat first, Afghanistan lost early wickets. Shivam Dube cleared up Zubaid Akbari with his length delivery in the second over. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Mohammad Shahzad in the next over.

Afghanistan lost another wicket in a bid to push up score as Noor Ali Zadran was run out in the 4th over. Afghanistan were 13/3 after 4 overs.

Afghanistan had played 18.2 overs when the rain intervened and did not allow the resumption of play.

