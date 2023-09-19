Home

Asian Games 2023: China Hammer India 5-1 in Men’s Football Match

Asian Games 2023, India vs China Football: Follow Minute by Minute Score and Updates, online streaming Details and everything you need to know about Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023, where to watch: Continental glory up for grabs in Hangzhou

India vs China Football Match Minute by Minute LIVE Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023 : While the much-awaited Asian Games 2023 is set to officially start from September 23, a few events would start earlier. And with our focus on India, the country gets thier campaign underway with a football match against China. India, led by Sunil Chhetri, are heading into the tournament under-prepared and hence will not start favourites. While the excitement is palpable, the spotlight would be around the Indian contingent as they would be gunning to better their Jakarta show in Hangzhou. The match starts at 5:00 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up and all the latest.

