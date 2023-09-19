Top Recommended Stories

Asian Games 2023: China Hammer India 5-1 in Men’s Football Match

Asian Games 2023, India vs China Football: Follow Minute by Minute Score and Updates, online streaming Details and everything you need to know about Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Updated: September 19, 2023 7:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023, where to watch: Continental glory up for grabs in Hangzhou

India vs China Football Match Minute by Minute LIVE Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023 : While the much-awaited Asian Games 2023 is set to officially start from September 23, a few events would start earlier. And with our focus on India, the country gets thier campaign underway with a football match against China. India, led by Sunil Chhetri, are heading into the tournament under-prepared and hence will not start favourites. While the excitement is palpable, the spotlight would be around the Indian contingent as they would be gunning to better their Jakarta show in Hangzhou. The match starts at 5:00 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up and all the latest.

Live Updates

  • Sep 19, 2023 7:16 PM IST

    Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: It was heartbreak for the Blue Tigers as they were hammered by China 5-1 in the Asian Games 2023 football opener. China took the lead initially and then India equalised, but then, the hosts kept on scoring and eventually hammered India.

  • Sep 19, 2023 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: Dheeraj Singh will have to wait, despite having the experience of playing at the big stages. Dheeraj has represented India at the U-23 and U-17 level.

  • Sep 19, 2023 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023:

    So India have shown faith in Gurmeet Singh, who has been part of the Indian senior team in the last two tournaments – Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championships. In fact this will be the first time we’ll see Gurmeet in the national jersey.
  • Sep 19, 2023 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023:

    Line-ups out!
    India: Gurmeet (GK), Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Sumit Rathi, Amarjit Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri (C), Bryce Miranda, Abdul Anjukandan
    China: Han Jiaqi (GK), Liu Yang, Jiang Shenlong, Zhu Chenjie (C), Wang Zhenao, Xu Haoyang, Wang Haijian, Gao Tianyi, Tao Qianglong, Dai Weijun, Tan Long
  • Sep 19, 2023 4:17 PM IST
    Indian men’s team for Asian Games football
    Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Yadav
    Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.
    Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.
    Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav
    Head coach: Igor Stimac
  • Sep 19, 2023 4:15 PM IST

  • Sep 19, 2023 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: 700″>Indian men’s football team schedule for Asian Games

    September 19: China vs India – (17:00 IST, Hangzhou)

    September 21: India vs Bangladesh (13:30 IST, Xiaoshan)
    September 24: Myanmar vs India (17:00 IST, Xiaoshan)

  • Sep 19, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: If India can begin with a positive result against China, then that will go a long way into securing their place in the knockouts, with more presentable winning opportunities awaiting against Bangladesh and Myanmar.

  • Sep 19, 2023 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: In the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers last week, China defeated India 2-1 and drew 1-1 against the UAE and qualified for the tournament to be held in Qatar next year.

  • Sep 19, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asian Games 2023: “This Chinese team has been playing together for some time. They will play in a 4-4-2 formation and they have a tower of a striker, they will be a very, very tough opposition. We need to consider if we want to invest our full energy into this game or skip it,” Stimac said about his team’s first opponents at the Asian Games.

