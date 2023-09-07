Home

Asian Games 2023: First Batch Of Indian Athletes Leave For Upcoming Prestigious Tournament

The first batch of Indian athletes for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 has left India to travel to China for the upcoming tournament.

The first batch of Indian athletes going to China for Asian Games 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The first batch of Indian athletes for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 has left India to travel to China for the upcoming tournament. This will mark the first surge of Indian athletes flying to China for the esteemed event.

The rowing team comprises 43 members (20 men and 13 women) including Asian Games medallists as part of the 10-member coaching staff, showing how medal-winning former rowers are contributing back to their sport.

The 13 women rowers, will mark the largest representation of women in the sport from India for any huge event. As yet another first, they would be training in a government-funded to the tune of Rs 1 crore International Training Camp in Hangzhou for a week before heading to Asian Games village on September 16, allowing them to acclimatise well before their competition begins.

Before leaving for the mega event, the Indian delegation received a heartwarming gesture and a nice send-off from the officials of the Sports Authority Of India (SAI) in Mumbai. This send-off also highlights the nation and SAI’s support and best wishes for their hard work and efforts in China.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the first batch of Indian athletes of Indian sailors and boxers has already fly away to China to grind more and do training in the multisport tournament. Indian boxers will do training in Wuyishan City, whereas, Indian sailors will go on to polish their skills at Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre.

