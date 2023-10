Home

Asian Games 2023, India’s Updated Medals Tally, Full List Of Winners: IND Take Medal Count To 60

Here is India's updated medal tally list at the Asian Games 2023 as on 13th Day, 2nd October, Monday.

Hangzhou, China: On Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023, Team India bagged a total of 7 medals to take their tally to 60 medals, occupying the 4th position.

Team India won medals in Athletics, Roller Skating and Badminton. India didn’t win any gold today.

Updated Medal Tally as on 2nd October 2023, 23:39 PM IST

Athletics Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable- Gold Athletics Men’s Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold Athletics Men’s 10000m Kartik Kumar- Silver Athletics Men’s 1500m Ajay Kumar-Silver Athletics Men’s Long Jump Sreeshankar-Silver Athletics Women’s 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji- Silver Athletics Women’s 1500m Harmilan Bains- Silver Athletics Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary- Silver Athletics Women’s Long Jump Ancy Sojan- Silver Athletics 4x400m Mixed relay Silver Athletics Men’s 10000m Gulveer Singh- Bronze Athletics Men’s 1500m Jinson Johnson- Bronze Athletics Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Priti Lamba- Bronze Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Seema Punia- Bronze Athletics Women’s Heptathlon Nandini Agasara- Bronze Athletics Women’s Shot Put Kiran Baliyan – Bronze Badminton Men’s team Silver Boxing Women’s 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen- Bronze Cricket Women’s Team Gold Equestrian Dressage Team Gold Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze Golf Women’s individual Aditi Ashok-Silver Roller Skating Women’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze Roller Skating Men’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Silver Rowing Men’s Eight Silver Rowing Men’s Four Bronze Rowing Men’s Pair Bronze Rowing Men’s Quadruple Sculls Bronze Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur – Silver Sailing Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan – Bronze Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS – X Eabad Ali – Bronze Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold Shooting Trap Team Men Gold Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Silver Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver Shooting Trap Team Women Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Bronze Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze Shooting Skeet Men’s Team Bronze Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD- Bronze Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita – Bronze Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey – Bronze Squash Men’s Team Gold Squash Women’s Team Bronze Table Tennis Women’s Doubles Bronze Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Tennis Men’s Doubles Silver Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver

TOTAL: 13 Gold, 24 Silver, 23 Bronze – 60 medals

