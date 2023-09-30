Home

Here is India's updated medal tally list at the Asian Games 2023 as on 11th Day, 30th Sep, Saturday.

Hangzhou, China: India signed off Day 10 with 7 medals, which including two gold medals in Shooting at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Friday. On Saturday, Team India bagged 3 more medals in Tennis, Shooting and Squash to take their total medal tally to 36 and they currently sit 4th in the medal standings.

Team India bagged their first medal of the day in shooting when the team of Sarabjot Singh and Divya won silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Their remarkable performance adds another feather to India’s glorious medal tally, with 19 coming from Shooting. The second medal of the day came through the hands of Indian Tennis legend, Rohan Bopanna, where he and Rutuja Bhosale won a gold medal in Mixed Doubles event. The duo showcased their unmatched talent and teamwork on the world stage. The Indian men’s squash team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 2-1 in a nail-biting clash to strike gold.

! mixed doubles duo, @RutujaBhosale12 and #TOPSchemeAthlete @rohanbopanna have clinched GOLD, showcasing their unmatched talent and teamwork on the world stage. Let’s applaud their remarkable victory at the #AsianGames2022 with pride and passion!… pic.twitter.com/kpZs1JcLq4 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2023

Updated Medal Tally as on 30th September 2023, 16:00 PM IST

GOLD MEDAL: Shooting – Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle (Team), Cricket – Women’s Cricket T20I event, Equestrian – Divyakriit Singh, Sudipti Hajela, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in Dressage Team Event, Shooting – Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh in 25m Pistol Women’s Team Event, Shooting – Sift Kaur Samra in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s event, Shooting – Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team Event, Shooting – Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh and Akhil Sheoran in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Team event, Shooting – Palak in Women’s 10 m Air Pistol, Tennis – Rohan Bopanna and Ruturaj Bhosale in Mixed Doubles Event, Squash – Indian Men’s Team.

SILVER MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Chouksey in Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team), Rowing – India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Rowing – Men’s Eight, Sailing – Neha Thakur in Girl’s Dinghy- ILCA4 event, Shooting – Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik and Ashi Chouksey in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Team event, Shooting – Esha Singh in 25m Pistol Women’s event, Shooting – Anantjeet at Skeet Men’s Event, Wushu – Roshibina Devi in Women’s 60 Kg, Shooting – Esha Singh, Divya Thadigol and Palak in 10 m Air Pistol Women’s Team event, Tennis – Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan in Men’s Doubles, Shooting – Esha Singh in Women’s 10 m Air Pistol, Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Tomar in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, Shooting – Sarabjot Singh and Divya in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

BRONZE MEDAL: Shooting – India’s Ramita in Women’s 10m Air Rifle, Rowing – India’s Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram in Men’s Pair, Rowing – Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar in Men’s Coxless 4, Rowing – Men’s Quadruple Sculls, Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Tomar in Men’s 10 m Air Rifle, Shooting – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Team, Sailing – Eabad Ali (RS:X Men Category), Shooting – Ashi Chouksey in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, Shooting – Gurjoat, Anantjeet and Angadvir in Skeet Men’s Team event, Sailing – Vishnu Saravanan at the Men’s Dinghy – ILCA7 event, Equestrian – Anush Agarwalla in Men’s Dressage Event, Squash – Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi, and Dipika Pallikal in Women’s category, Shot Put – Kiran Baliyan in Women’s Category.

TOTAL: 10 Gold, 13 Silver, 13 Bronze – 36 medals

