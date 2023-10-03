Home

Highlights Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: India Finish With 9 Medals

India at Asian Games 2023, Oct 3: Team India finished with 9 medals across various disciplines on Tuesday.

Preeti Boxer, Asian Games 2023 (Image: X)

AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Games 2023, October 3

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian contingent finished with 9 medals on Tuesday to take their medal tally 69 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

India’s medal tally- 69

Gold: 15

Silver: 26

Bronze: 28

