Highlights – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: India Take Medal Tally To 81

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Updates: The Indian contingent finished with 18 medals on Wednesday to take their medal tally to 81 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. 

Updated: October 4, 2023 7:40 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Live Updates: Archery - Update

AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Games 2023, October 4

Hangzhou, Oct 3: The Indian contingent finished with 18 medals on Wednesday to take their medal tally to 81 at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

India’s medal tally- 81

Gold: 18

Silver: 31

Bronze: 32

Live Updates

  • Oct 4, 2023 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Thank Yoy for Joining us, for more news updates on sports stay in touch with India.com as we bring you all the sports action!

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: India’s Siddarth Bajrang Pardeshi finished 11th in Diving Men’s 10m Platform final with a score of 268. China’s Hao Yang won Gold with a score of 554.35.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: India beat Uzbekistan 4.0 – 0.0 in Round 6 of the Chess Women’s Team event. Koneru Humpy, Vaishali R, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Baskar beat Yakubbaeva, Omonova, Khamdamova and Bobomurodova respectively.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: India will face Hong Kong, China in the final of the Bridge Men’s Team event, China and Japan win Bronze after Session 6 of the Men’s Team semifinal.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Indian Men’s Team drew with China 2.0-2.0 in Round 6 of Chess Men’s Team event. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit and Hari Krishna drew with Yi Wei, Xiangzhi Bu, Qun Ma and Xinagyu Xu respectively.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: The Indian quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh sealed gold for India in the men’s 4x400m relay with a timing of 3:01.58.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: Kishore Jena sealed silver medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw with a personal best throw of 87.54m to seal an Indian 1-2 in the event.

  • Oct 4, 2023 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE – Asian Games 2023, Oct 4: India’s Neeraj Chopra wins gold in the Men’s Javelin throw final to retain his Asian Games medal from four years ago. His best throw of 88.88m came in his fourth attempt.

