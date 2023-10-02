Top Recommended Stories

Highlights – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: India Finish With 7 Medals

India at Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Team India Finish With 7 Medals to take their medal tally to 60.

Published: October 2, 2023 7:54 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: October 2

AS IT HAPPENED | Asian Games 2023, October 2

The Indian contingent finished with 7 medals on Monday, 2nd October to take their medal tally to 53 at the ongoing Asian Games.

India’s medal tally- 60

Gold: 13

Silver: 24

Bronze: 23

  • Oct 2, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: That’s it! India finish with 7 medals on Monday.

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023: BRONZE FOR MEDAL! India wins 4*400 m relay bronze.

  • Oct 2, 2023 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA!! Ancy Sojan bags 2nd prize in Women’s Long Jump event.

  • Oct 2, 2023 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Amlan finishes 6th in Men’s 200m Final.

  • Oct 2, 2023 5:17 PM IST

  • Oct 2, 2023 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Medal alert for India!! Parul Chaudhary wins Silver in Women’s 3000m Steeplechase. Priti Lamba bags Bronze in the same event.

  • Oct 2, 2023 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: The Women’s 3000 m Steeple Chase Final has begun. Parul Chaudhary currently leads

  • Oct 2, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: The Women’s Long Jump Final is also going on. In the first attempt, Shaili Singh jumps 6.38m

  • Oct 2, 2023 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Gamers 2023, Oct 2: Coming up next is the Men’s 1m Springboard involving London Singh and Pavitra Vengatesh in Women’s Pole Vault Final.

  • Oct 2, 2023 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – Asian Games 2023, Oct 2: Atanu Das and Dheeraj Bommadevara have qualified for the Archery Semis.

